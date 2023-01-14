An 18-year-old student of Indiana University became a victim of an anti-Asian hate crime when she was stabbed multiple times and beaten on the head on a Bloomington transit bus on Wednesday.

The victim told investigators that while waiting for the doors of the bus to open, another passenger began to strike her repeatedly in the head.

She sustained multiple stab wounds to her head and was bleeding profusely when she was transported to the hospital.

Attacker Detained

The incident was reported on W. 4th Street and the B-Line Trail around 4:45 pm on Wednesday. The attacker has been identified as Billie Davis, a woman. The 56-year-old exited the bus and attempted to get away, but was tailed by a witness on foot who provided responding officers with updated locations of her whereabouts until she was detained.

Davis, as per court documents, admitted to targeting the student because of her race. She has been charged with attempted murder, a level 1 felony and aggravated battery.

Anti-Asian Hate is Real

James Wimbush, Indiana University vice president of diversity, equity and multicultural affairs, said Bloomington has sadly been reminded that anti-Asian hate is real and can have painful impacts on individuals and the community. "No one should face harassment or violence due to their background, ethnicity or heritage. Instead, the Bloomington and IU communities are stronger because of the vast diversity of identities and perspectives that make up our campus and community culture."

The university's Asian Culture Centre expressed outrage. "Our thoughts go out to the victim of this horrendous act, to her family, and to everyone in the community who is affected by this racial violence. We are outraged and heartbroken by this unprovoked act of violence, but we also worry for the well-being of our community."