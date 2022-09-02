HORRIFIC Footage Shows Students Tying Teachers To Tree And Beating Them For Not Giving Marks (WATCH)

A group of students tied teachers to a tree and brutally beat them. Suman Kumar and two others were beaten by nearly 11 students for allegedly giving them poor marks, according to a report.

The incident -- which took place at a government run Scheduled Tribe (ST) Residential School in Jharkhand, India -- was filmed and is now viral on social media platforms.

11 Students Of Class 9 Procured Grade-D

Around 11 students of the school procured Grade- DD (double D), which is considered equivalent to fail, in the class-9 examination, results of which was declared by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Saturday, according to Business Today.

Clerk Was Also Tied To Tree

Kumar along with school clerk Soneram Chaure was tied to the tree by students, who were angry over getting poor marks in the practical examination.

Students Wanted To See Their Practical Marks

The horrific incident took place on Monday at the Gopikandar police station area of Dumka.

Students had doubted over their practical marks and wanted to see their marks in the practical papers. But principal refused them to show, according to students.

Then, students went to the clerk requesting him to see their marks but he also denied looking into their request.

School Refused To Give Any Written Complaint Over The Matter

When police received information about the incident, Gopikandar police station in-charge Nityanand Bhokta and block development officer (BDO) Anant Jha reached the school to probe the matter.

But no case was filed as the school management refused to give any written complaint.

"No FIR has been lodged in the case, as school management did not give any written complaint about the incident. After verification of the incident, I asked the school authority to file a complaint but it refused saying that if might spoil the careers of the students," Gopikandar police station in-charge Nityanand Bhokta told Press Trust of India (PTI).

