The medicine of Gilead Sciences, Remdesivir has got the conditional green light for getting used to contain the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, the officials of Hong Kong mentioned on Friday.

The Hong Kong unit of the California-based drugmaker has to continue to submit additional data on the safety, effectiveness and quality of Veklury, the active ingredient of which is Remdesivir, the Drug Office of Department of Health said on its website.

Hong Kong Gives Approval to Remdesivir

Remdesivir, which helped shorten hospital recovery times in a U.S. clinical trial, has been added to several countries' lists of treatments against the disease that has killed more than half a million people globally. Hong Kong, home to more than 7 million people, has reported a total of 1,714 coronavirus cases and 11 deaths since late January.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 13.8 million people worldwide and claiming the lives of over 580,000 people globally in more than 170 countries.

