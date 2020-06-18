The Hong Kong Disneyland got reopened on Thursday after it was closed for six months due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic and became the world's second Disney park to restart activities after Shanghai.

The park got closed from the last week of January however the hotels were open throughout the period and few of the restaurants resumed operations in the month of May, as reported by Efe news.

The park reopened with a limited number of people, only those with prior reservations, and with safety measures, including social distancing, compulsory use of masks along with temperature check for visitors and employees. Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland Stephanie Young said that the park would implement the local government and health authorities' new and improved prevention measures.

Hong Kong Disneyland Reopens

Young said: "I am grateful for the support of this incredible community, the commitment of our medical staff, and the dedication of all of our Cast Members who have all managed through this challenging time and I am optimistic that we have a bright future ahead. "The health and safety of our guests and cast continue to be at the forefront of our mind and our Cast Members have been working diligently to make sure all the necessary measures are in place for guests to enjoy a magical visit."

The one-day entry ticket, priced at $80 dollars per person were sold out in few hours. Hong Kong Disneyland, just like Shanghai, closed on January 25, two days after China sealed off Wuhan and put millions of people in isolation to contain the spread of the virus. The Tokyo branch of the park shut in February while those in Europe and the US closed in March.

Apart from Hong Kong Disneyland, the city has also allowed reopening of other theme parks such as Ocean Park. The entry of the park has already been sold out for the first few weekends. Friday onwards, the Hong Kong government will ease restrictions put on bars, restaurants and night clubs and is set to allow public gatherings of up to 50 people.

Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan on Tuesday announced the next round of easing of restrictions put in place to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, with an aim to resuming social and economic activity in the city. Hong Kong health authorities on Thursday reported eight new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of infections so far to 1,120, with four deaths.

