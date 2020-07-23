Hong Kong confirmed 118 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Thursday, which is a daily record, including 111 locally transmitted cases, adding to the rising number of new cases that have hit the global financial hub.

Hong Kong extended the strict social distancing rules on Wednesday as the authorities confirmed 105 locally transmitted cases. Since late January over 2,000 people have got infected in Hong Kong, 14 of whom have lost their lives. Authorities have warned that the city faces critical period containing the virus.

Hong Kong COVID-19 Crisis

Authorities on Wednesday also said they were extending the period that non-essential civil servants would work from home until Aug 2. "As the local epidemic situation remains severe, it is necessary for the government to continue to take measures to significantly reduce the flow of people and social contacts in order to stop COVID-19 from further spreading in the community," a government spokesman said.

Health Secretary Sophia Chan said on Wednesday that the government was asking citizens to be patient and stay at home as much as possible.

