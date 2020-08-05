Hong Kong confirmed 85 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Wednesday, including three that got locally transmitted, as authorities fight to control a third wave of the outbreak that has witnessed a resurgence in infections over the past month.

Since late January, around 3,700 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 43 of whom have died. Wednesday's figure was up marginally from Tuesday's 80 cases.

COVID-19 in Hong Kong

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 18.5 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 700,000 people worldwide in more than 170 nations.

Scientists are currently working to find a cure for the virus at a rapid speed as the US is the worst affected country until now followed by Brazil and India. A vaccine is expected to come by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

(With agency inputs)