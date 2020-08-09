Hong Kong confirmed 72 new cases of coronavirus or COVIDD-19 on Sunday out of which 63 were locally transmitted cases of the deadly novel virus, authorities continue to fight to contain the resurgence of infections in the global financial hub in the last one month.

More than 4,000 people have been infected in Hong Kong since January, 51 of whom have died. Sunday's figure was slightly up from Saturday's 69 cases. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 19.6 million people worldwide.

COVID-19 in Hong Kong

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. Ther virus outbreak has claimed the lives of over 727,000 people globally.

Scientists around the world are working to find a cure for the disease that has affected the world economy. The US is the worst affected nation due to the virus outbreak followed by Brazil and India.

(With agency inputs)