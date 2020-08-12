Hong Kong confirmed 62 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the authorities cautioned that the global financial hub still faced a tough period for containing the further transmissions of the deadly novel virus and warned residents to stay vigilant at social distancing.

Authorities said 61 of the 62 cases were locally transmitted. Since late January, around 4200 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 63 of whom have died. Wednesday's figure was up from Tuesday's 33 cases.

COVID-19 Hong Kong

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting over 20.1 million people worldwide and is currently spreading like worldwide. The virus has claimed the lives of over 741,000 people globally.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has affected the US the most followed by Brazil and India. It has affected people in more than 170 nations.

(With agency inputs)