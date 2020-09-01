Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's Chief Executive urged the public on Tuesday to participate actively in the Universal Community Testing Program launched by the Special Administrative Region's government to prevent the transmission of COVID-19

Nearly 10,000 people have already been testing under the screening program as of Tuesday morning, Lam was quoted saying at a press address preceding an Executive Council meeting, by Xinhua news agency

Single Digit Rise Again

She described the process as simple, safe and fast after she has got tested, adding that the testing program will help fight the epidemic and restore economic and social life. The Chief Executive said that the number of newly confirmed cases on Monday in Hong Kong fell to a single digit for the second time since the third wave of the pandemic.

Society, however, has paid a huge price including restriction and closure of commercial premises. Lam noted that nearly a quarter of the confirmed cases in Hong Kong involved asymptomatic patients.

Seeking Public's Support

She hoped that the public could view the testing program objectively and give it the greatest support. On Monday, the city reported nine cases, matching the figure recorded a week earlier, both marking daily lows since July 3, reports the South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper.

The official tally of infections stood at 4,810, with 89 deaths. So far, about 20 percent of patients have been found to be asymptomatic and not among high-risk groups.

(With inputs from agencies)