Hong Kong actress Ada Choi is a mom, again. The 46-year-old gave birth to a son on November 15, 2019. The news of the birth was broken by her husband, Chinese actor Max Zhang on his social media account, on Tuesday.

Third child for the star couple

The couple who tied the knot in 2008 have two daughters, Zoe (8) and Chloe (6). Announcing the birth of their son, named Zhang Leer, the actor posted a family picture on Weibo. The caption read: "Nov 15. Mother and son are fine. Let's welcome Zhang Le'er to the Zhang family. We have reached home safely."

As per the media reports, Zhang was present at the time of delivery to cut the umbilical cord of the baby. The couple got married in 2008. Earlier, in June, Ada broke the news of her pregnancy while stating that she had always wanted to give her husband a son. The actress gave birth to Zoe in 2011, six months after she suffered a miscarriage. Ada was playing the role of matriarch in the 2011 drama Empress in the Palace. The couple's second daughter, Chloe, was born in 2013.

Ada will not take a break from acting

During one of the interviews, Ada said that she was initially surprised at her third pregnancy, as she has decided to stop at two children after giving birth to Chloe in 2013. "I have to learn how to take care of a baby again, but I was touched and in tears when I saw the baby," she said.

Known for her performances in dramas such as The File Of Justice V (1997) and Empresses In The Palace (2011), Ada confirmed that she would not be taking a break from the world of acting. Looking radiant and lively in the post-childbirth picture, Ada had posted few pictures on her social account in which she could be see running, jumping and stretching around the park in the month of September.

The actress, who TVB Anniversary Award for Best Actress for her performance in Secret of the Heart (1998), lives in an 80 square meter apartment in Hong Kong. Ada opened the doors to her (S$2mil) apartment for the Chinese variety show, Incredible Mums 2, which showcased her house.