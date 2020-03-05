Honeywell has announced that the company is all set to launch the world's most powerful quantum computer with a quantum volume of more than 64. The US manufacturing and technology company has released a scientific paper in which it presented the architecture of quantum charge-coupled device (QCCD), that enables us to deal with complex scientific and business challenges through computational power with lowest errors.

Quantum computing is based on usage of quantum bits that can perform trillions of calculations per second. Honeywell, who has a team of more than 100 scientists, engineers, and software developers, is working on to build this quantum system for more than a decade.

Companies that are going to develop algorithms

The company made investments in two leading quantum computing software providers called Cambridge Quantum Computing and Zapata Computing. Both the companies are going to work to develop quantum computing algorithms with JPMorgan Chase, a global financial services firm. Honeywell partnered with Microsoft to provide cloud access through Microsoft Azure Quantum services to the quantum computer.

What does a computer with more than 64 quantum volume can do?

The company is going to bring the world's most powerful quantum computer in terms of quantum volume. This computer will have quantum volume more than 64 which is twice of what IBM's Quantum system is providing.

"Materials companies will explore new molecular structures. Transportation companies will optimize logistics. Financial institutions will need faster and more precise software applications. Pharmaceutical companies will accelerate the discovery of new drugs. Honeywell is striving to influence how quantum computing evolves and to create opportunities for our customers to benefit from this powerful new technology," said Darius Adamczyk Honeywell's chief executive.