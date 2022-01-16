Homeless Man Pushes Asian Woman to Death at Times Square Subway Station; Yells 'I am God'

A homeless man allegedly pushed an Asian woman to her death in front of a moving subway train on Saturday, January 15 morning in Times Square, authorities noted. The disturbing incident unfolded at 9:40 am at the Times Square station at West 42nd Street and Broadway. The woman was identified as 40-year-old Michelle Alyssa Go.

According to the New York Post, Michelle was waiting on the southbound platform, when she was attacked by the homeless man, who shoved her in front of the oncoming train.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in an afternoon press briefing that the attack was 'unprovoked' and the 'victim does not appear to have any interaction with the subject.' The suspect was identified as 61-year-old Simon Martial. He was charged with second-degree murder.

The attacker approached another woman earlier

Assistant Chief Jason Wilcox of the NYPD Detective Bureau noted that the suspect had earlier approached another woman, who was not Asian. The woman, however, became suspicious of his activities and moved away.

Wilcox said that the woman felt that she was about to be 'physically pushed' by the man onto the train tracks so she quickly walked away. "As she's walking away she witnesses the crime where he pushes our other victim in front of the train," Wilcox said.

The attacker surrendered to the police

Wilcox noted that Simon Martial arrived at a transit precinct on Canal Street at 9:53 am and stated that he 'pushed a woman in front of a train.' Sporting a gray beard and a black hooded jacket, Martial stuck his tongue out at the photographers while being led out into the Midtown South precinct on West 35th Street.

'She stole my f***ing jacket'

According to the New York Post, when asked about his motive, Martial said that the woman stole his jacket. "She stole my f***ing jacket, that's why," he yelled. "Yes, I did. I'm God, I can do it," he said. He even shouted "go f***k yourself" to the reporters.

According to law enforcement sources, Martial has no known address.

The suspect has a long rap sheet

Martial's criminal record consists of at least three prior arrests dating back to 1998 when he was busted on robbery allegations. In October 2019, he was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance. State records showed that Martial served two years in state prison for attempted robbery and was released in August 2021.

A woman, claiming to be Martial's sister noted that he has a history of mental illness. "He's been on medication for over 20 years and in and out of mental hospitals in New York," she said. She further said that Martial, who hails from Haiti once managed a parking lot in New York and made good money.