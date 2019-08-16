The famous and well-known celebrity of Hollywood, George Clooney's sister-in-law, who is also a Singapore permanent resident, is facing a drink-drinking charge in the Republic.

Tala Alamuddin Le Tallec, allegedly drove a BMW X5 under the influence of alcohol in the early hours of May 14. As per the court documents, the 47-year-old faces one charge each of drunk driving, taking the car without the owner's consent, using a car without a Singapore Class 3 driving licence and driving the vehicle without insurance.

Court documents also revealed that the older sister of human rights lawyer Amal Clooney was caught with 95 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath which is more than twice of the legal limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, as per the regulations. However, the identity of the BMW owner has not been revealed yet.

During the court hearing when other documents were presented, it was revealed that Le Tallec, who is also the owner of the fashion brand Totally Tala, was convicted of a similar offence earlier. The alleged accused previously convicted of drunk driving in Singapore on April 15, 2013.

As mentioned in the court documents, she married a man with a Singapore NRIC number in 2013.

As per the Road Traffic Act, the punishment for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs depends on whether the accused is a first-time or a repeat offender.

While for the first-time offender, the available sentence is either a fine of between S$1,000 and S$5,000 or jail for up to six months, the repeat offender will face fines between S$3,000 and $10,000 as well as a jail term up to one year.

The sister-in-law of the Hollywood celebrity was in court on Thursday, August 15 to apply for permission to travel to Bali between August 23 and September 3 for work purpose and District Judge Lorraine Ho granted the application. She is now out on bail totalling $20,000, of which $5,000 was mandated by the court for permitting her to travel outside the country.

However, Le Tallec is expected to be back in court on September 19.