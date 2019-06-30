Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may make a definitive move against the Royal Family. The couple Sussex may end up making a controversial decision.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry my pick Oprah Winfrey and Amal Clooney to be baby Archie's godparents. Well, if the British bookmakers are to be believed. Now, we have to say, that you have to take this piece of news with a pinch of salt. Bookmakers aren't exactly reliable when it comes to the affairs of the Palace.

They do however, try and cover their bases. But at the end of the day, Meghan and Harry could pick Kate Middleton and Prince William. Which is the likeliest scenario. Even the Queen herself has a better chance of being baby Archie's godparent.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby Archie was born last month and speculation is mounting over who the tot's godparents will be. One of the bookmakers is Coral and they are inclined to take bets in favour of Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey. Coral spokesman John Hill said that although Amal and Oprah may not be linked to the Royal Family in any way, they have been two of the most popular choices in our betting on the godparents.

But these bets don't give the real picture of what happens behind the doors of the Royal Palace or even Frogmore Cottage for that matter. Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family last year after she married Prince Harry. The Royal couple welcomed their first born, baby Archie into the family as well. But if Meghan and Harry were to snub their Family members and choose their Hollywood friends, then things might not be too pleasant for them going forward.