Prince Harry talked about a wide range of issues, from Megxit, Prince Andrew and British tabloids, to climate change, Donald Trump and Boris Johnson, during a phone call with, in what he thought, were Greta and her father Svante Thunberg.

Britain's Prince Harry is one of the high-profile figures who've fallen prey to prank calls by Russian duo Alexei Stolyarov and Vladimir Kuznetsov, who had earlier posted their prank calls with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, Turkish President Erdogan and British singer Elton John on their YouTube channel.

What did Prince Harry reveal during the prank call?

He discussed his decision of leaving the royal household. "This decision certainly wasn't the easy one but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son. And I think there's a hell of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first".

"But, yeah, it's a tricky one, but we will start a new life", he says. He goes on to say that he spent ten years in the military, that has made him more normal, than his family would like to believe.

He talked profoundly on the issue of climate change, vociferously criticizing the US President Donald Trump for his fossil fuel policy. "The world is a troubled place and it can be very easy to give up and I think what you guys are doing is absolutely remarkable", he says, believing that he was talking to the teen climate activist and her father.

"Unfortunately the world is being led by some very sick people so the people like yourselves and younger generation are the ones that are going to make all the difference".

"I think the mere fact that Donald Trump is pushing the coal industry is so big in America, he has blood on his hands. Because the effect that has on the climate and the island nations far, far away, again out of sight out of mind".

He urges the duo to meet British PM Boris Johnson. "He is a good man, so you are one of few people who can reach into his soul and get him to feel and believe in you. But you have to understand that because he has been around for so long like all of these other people, they are already set in their ways", he says.

Defending himself over criticism on using private jets, he says, there are very few alternatives. "We have to fly on commercial planes all over the world. Nowhere near as much as most people who do it for a night or weekends. Certainly for my family, to protect my family, from these people, as you can well understand".

On Prince Andrew-Jeffrey Epstein scandal, he says: "I have very little to say on that. But whatever he has done or hasn't done, is completely separate from me and my wife. We operate in a way of inclusivity and we are focusing on community". "And so we are completely separate from the majority of my family", he added, Daily Mail reported.

Sharpening his criticism of the British tabloids, Prince Harry says" "For most, all of my life, I've always been part of a family and part of a country that is scared of the tabloid media because they have so much power and influence and no morals".

From the moment that I found a wife that was strong enough to be able to stand up for what we believe in together, has basically scared them so much that they've now come out incredibly angry, they've come out fighting, and all they will try and do now is try and destroy our reputation and try and, you know, sink us".

"But what they don't understand is the battle we are fighting against them is far more than just us", he adds further.

This isn't the first time that the Russian pranksters have targeted a high-profile functionary. Their list includes the likes of singer Elton John, actor Joaquin Phoenix, US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, and Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.