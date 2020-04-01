A video where US President Donald Trump is asking people, irrespective of the fact whether they are terminally ill, to vote for him in November is going viral on social media, especially on WhatsApp. The video is not doctored, but the date of the event where Trump made such a demand was on October 5, 2016.

The video being circulated now is from the time during campaigning for 2016 Presidential election. The video was recorded from Trump's campaign in Nevada. The video states November 8 as the date for election. The Presidential elections in the US in 2016 were held on November 8. Whereas this time the election is scheduled for November 3, 2020. But as voting in all primaries to finalise the Democrat candidate is not over yet, there are chances of election being postponed.

Trump video is old

In the video that is being widely circulated on social media, Trump is heard saying, "You got to get out there November 8. I say it kiddingly, but I mean it. I don't care how sick you are. I don't care if you just came back from the doctor and he gave you the worst possible prognosis, meaning it's over. You won't be around in two weeks. Doesn't matter. Hang out till November 8th. Get out and vote. And then all we are gonna say is, we love you and we will remember you always."

Elections in 14 primaries postponed

Due to coronavirus, primaries in 14 states and one territory have been postponed. Accordingly election in Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Wyoming and Puerto Rico have been rescheduled or directed voting by mail with new deadlines.

Currently, USA has the most number of the confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world. It is topping the list of most people testing positive with 188,592 infected by the virus and 4,055 deaths as on April 1.

4,000 crew in US warship in danger

Meanwhile, in a latest development, the captain of US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, Brett Crozier, has written to the Pentagon that 4,000 crew in the warship are in danger of contracting coronavirus. Reports even claimed that over 100 have already contracted coronavirus.

The captain desperately sought help from the Us government to arrange to quarantine its crew at Geum in Pacific, where the ship is currently docked. But US Defence Secretary Mark Esper is said to have told that there was no chance of evacuating the ship. He promised more kits and medical professionals to help the crew, but ruled out arrangements for quarantine outside the ship.