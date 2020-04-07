Televangelist Pat Robertson, who is often known for his controversial statements, was recently caught in the fake news vortex, after a website published an article stating that Robertson blamed oral sex for the spread of COVID-19.

Ever since the outbreak of the global pandemic in December last year, there have been a round of theories going about the reason behind its origin and spread. So far over 1.3 million people have been positive for coronavirus world over. The fatal virus has claimed more than 74,000 lives globally since it originated in Wuhan, China, last year.

The news which has gone viral for all the wrong reasons started soon after an article was published by The Business Standard News, a website that describes itself as "a satirical site designed to parody the 24-hour news cycle. The stories are outlandish, but the reality is so strange nowadays they could be true."

In its article, titled 'Robertson Blames Coronavirus On Oral Sex, 'Lady Chemicals', the site quoted Pat Robertson during his appearance on the 'The 700 Club' show: "Some of these young uns are doing all kinds of unnatural things with their sex organs. When people do that, they transfer all kinds of chemicals from ladies' private parts and that's where I think the virus came from. We never had this kind of thing when I was coming up. But no one was committing oral sex back then."

However, the spoof was soon taken as a piece of real news by the social media users who shared the screenshot of Robertson's quote online on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In the past, Robertson, the right-wing televangelist and former presidential candidate said that the 2017 Las Vegas shooting massacre was a result of disrespecting President Donald Trump and the National Anthem. He also blamed the LGBT community and ACLU for the 9/11 US attack.

Robertson's past statements couple with the fact that the satirical site almost resembles a renowned news website, was enough to hoodwink the public into believing his 'views' about oral sex behind coronavirus spread to be true.

The clip is believed to be first tweeted by a user self-isolated bee. In her tweet, she shared the screenshot of the news and captioned it: "Fear not everyone, Pat Robertson has worked out what caused the Coronavirus; oral sex! With women! Which they didn't have when he was younger!"

Soon it was retweeted over 10.2 K times.

Jon Cooper, too retweeted saying: "Retweet if you would NOT want Pat Robertson to perform oral sex on you." Comedian James Russell wrote: "Pat Robertson says the coronavirus was made cuz of oral sex. Pat Robertson is the most at risk for coronavirus. I say the coronavirus was made for Pat Robertson."