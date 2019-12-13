A 48-year-old Ugandan national, Joe Rwamirama, is being paid millions by mosquito repellant companies, to study his deadly farts that are proving fatal to mosquitoes.

This unique superpower of Joe Rwamirama, who is a resident of Kampala, makes him a much sought after man in Uganda, especially when there is a large scale malaria breakout.

This claim, which is now being reported in several media outlets, is found to have been a hoax that originated on a parody website.

The hoax first made its appearance on an entertainment website - ihlayanews that does not publish factual stories. While this website does not carry a readily available disclaimer, they do include the tagline "nuusparodie waarvan jy hou," which translates from Afrikaans to "news parody you like."

Here is what it claims on its Facebook page: "Posts on this page and ihlayanews.com website may contain traces of truth. We do all we can to make sure the articles are complete fiction. All articles in our website are meant for mature audience with a dark sense of humour. If you feel offended in anyway by our articles and you want to fight, please send us a place and a time. IHLAYANEWS.com IS A NEWS PARODY AND SATIRE WEBSITE.

The hoax, however, grew wings after it was carried in The Sun as an Exclusive story. The report in The Sun citing Joe said that "no one in his home village has ever contracted malaria because his powers knock out insects over a six mile radius."

The Sun report even went to the extent of comparing his farts to atomic bomb which destroyed Hiroshima in 1945.

Quoting a local barber, the report said that Joe Rwamirama was "respectful of people around him and will only fart when there are mosquitoes around which bring malaria. His farts gets rid of this disease."

While the story definitely brings a smile to one's face, it now has been proved beyond doubt that it is a hoax and must be treated as a "fun" read and not to be taken seriously.

Can farts kill bugs?

Though the lasted claim from Uganda is found to have been a hoax, it piques one's interest whether farts could actually kill a bug or a mosquito. The answer is no. But there are reports that there is a way, you can actually kill a human-being with your fart.