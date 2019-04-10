Singapore based co-living company, Hmlet, (pronounced "Hamlet") has signed a new property in the prime Tanjong Pagar / Cantonment Downtown CBD precinct. The property will be Hmlet's largest dedicated co-living building to date, with more than 150 rooms operated as serviced apartment units.

The property was part of a Singapore Land Authority public tender for the rental of State property. The tender was awarded to LHN Facilities Management Pte Ltd, an indirect subsidiary of LHN Limited, a Singapore based real estate management services group listed on the Catalist Board of the Singapore Stock Exchange and the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

LHN is partnering with Hmlet to fully customise the design and renovation of the property to Hmlet's requirements. With Hmlet leading the design input, LHN will build additional facilities such as a swimming pool, gym and an all-day in-house Cafe concept.

This partnership is a showcase of Hmlet's capability in partnering with established real estate players like LHN to efficiently reposition and value add to the property and unlocking the full potential of the building.

Located at 150 Cantonment Road, the property has a site area of 76,002.5 square feet, with a GFA of 47,352,.12 square feet. The property has a rich history and was the former location of Keppel Primary School, before being used as the headquarters of the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau from 1998 to 2004. It is housed across three levels in two blocks and is conveniently located near to Tanjong Pagar Station and Outram Park Interchange.

The tender for this property was aligned with the Urban Redevelopment Authority's plans to build new homes in the CBD and rejuvenate predominantly office developments into mixed-use buildings, with an aim to bring greater footfall and activities after work hours into the Anson Road, Robinson Road and Tanjong Pagar areas.

The property is set to open in July 2019 and will see Hmlet increase its number of members to more than 2,400 across the Asia Pacific by the end of 2019.

"We are excited to be announcing our largest building in Singapore dedicated entirely to co-living with established real estate players like LHN," said CEO and Co-Founder, Yoan Kamalski. "We are seeing a growing demand for more co-living options in Singapore, and look forward to offering the great services that Hmlet has become known for to even more members."

Founded in 2016 by Yoan Kamalski and Zenos Schmickrath to meet the needs of today's mobile millennial workforce, Hmlet provides its members with a seamless living experience paired with a curated community of like-minded individuals. By offering flexible lease options, fully furnished spaces and on-demand services, Hmlet strives to transform properties into dynamic environments to empower its community.