HMD Global is working on a lot of smartphones scattered in a gamut of price bracket to cater users across different price ranges. The Finnish smartphone maker has already tipped to release a 5G smartphone dubbed Nokia 8.3 soon in the market. And now, according to a report, the company might also be working on a smartphone with 5G connectivity which would get unveiled with an affordable price.

According to a NokiaPowerUser report, the upcoming smartphone would appear as a Nokia 7.2 successor and might get released as Nokia 7.3. The report has also hinted that the company might come up with a 4G variant of the similar device with a lower price tag.

Nokia 7.2 successor

The Nokia 7.2 successor has been a popular topic of the rumour mill since some time. The rumour mill hints, the upcoming Nokia 7.3 might come with a 6.4-inch, 2280x1080 pixels LCD IPS display with a PPI count of 400 overlaid with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Nokia 7.3 is rumoured to run on Snapdragon 730 SoC to offer 5G connectivity.

The upcoming device is rumoured to come in two RAM variants- 4 GB and 6 GB. The 4 GB RAM variant is expected to go with 64 GB inbuilt storage, while the 6 GB version might come with 64 GB and 128 GB built-in storage. The device would also come with a microSD card to offer storage expandability. HMD Global might roll out the 4 GB edition with 4G VoLTE capability, while the 6 GB models would come with 5G connectivity.

Camera inside

On the camera side, the Nokia 7.3 is rumoured to pack a primary camera module combining three sensors and a punch-hole style 20 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The triple camera module could come packed with a 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5 MP depth sensor. The Nokia 7.3 would run on Android 10 out-of-the-box and pack a 3500 mAh battery with 10W rapid charging technology.

HMD Global is expected to unveil the Nokia 7.3 by the end of June or early July 2020 across Europe, Asia and America. The company is supposed to release its Captain America, aka Nokia 8.3 smartphone by the end of this month.