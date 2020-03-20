Apart from launching an array of smartphones, including Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 5.3, HMD Global has launched a new service for global travellers. The new service dubbed HMD Connect will offer comprehensive roaming internet service with a pay-as-you-go tariff. The internet service will be workable in more than 120 countries around the world.

The HMD Connect starter kit is already up for order at roughly $21.35, which offers you a SIM card with one GB of data. The Nokia maker has also rolled out an Android app for managing the connection right away from your smartphone. The service will charge $10.65 for the next GB of data which will be followed by a tariff of roughly $5.35 for every GB of data you use.

The starter data will expire in 14 days after the service is activated. For connectivity, the Finnish conglomerate has announced the service will differ according to the zones they have created. The zones will be based on the users' registration country and offer different data packs. For instance, people living in Zone 1 will get 1 GB of data, while users in Zone 3 will get limited data of 250 MB.

The company claimed the service will help you to save around 70 per cent on international roaming and you don't have to go through hassles of buying a local SIM card. There is no information about its connectivity yet. It is presumed to be based on 4G LTE as of now.

Though the service sounds quite impressive for its vision, the company has chosen a wrong time to roll it out, especially when most countries have clamped an international travel ban to fight with the coronavirus outbreak.

Besides HMD Connect, the company has also launched affordable Nokia 5.3 and the entry-level smartphone Nokia 1.3.

The new Nokia 5.3 sports a 6.55 inches HD+ IPS display an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The smartphone features a mid-range Snapdragon 665 SoC.

The device will come in 3 GB RAM, 4 GB and 6 GB. The internal storage of the device has 64 GB capacity with expandability support with a micro SD card slot. The Nokia 5.3 houses a 13 MP f/1.8 primary camera sensor coupled with a 5 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro camera and one 2 MP depth sensor camera. The device will pack an 8 MP f/2.0 selfie camera and a 4000 mAh battery.