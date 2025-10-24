HiveMQ's New Playbook: How Barry Libert Plans to Build an AI-Native Enterprise

When Barry Libert published It's Time for Leaders to Embrace 'All In AI' earlier this year, he urged companies to stop treating AI as a side project and start redesigning their operations around it. Now, as Chairman and CEO of HiveMQ, Libert is putting that vision into practice.

Building on Trust

HiveMQ's technology already serves as a trusted data backbone for global leaders such as BMW, Eli Lilly, and many of the world's top manufacturers, energy producers, and data centers. Its MQTT platform securely streams billions of data messages every second, forming the communication fabric of the industrial Internet of Things.

The company's next step is to embed AI directly into these live data flows, creating an intelligent layer that can predict maintenance needs, optimize energy use, and enable self-regulating industrial systems. The Industrial AI Platform, powered by HiveMQ Pulse, will deliver trustworthy, AI-ready insights and automated actions across every connected environment.

Capturing a 150-Billion-Dollar Market

According to IoT Analytics, industrial AI is projected to grow from 43.6 billion dollars in 2024 to 154 billion dollars by 2030, expanding at a 23 percent compound annual rate. That makes it one of the fastest-growing technology segments of the decade.

HiveMQ's open architecture and proven reliability put it in a strong position to capture this growth. Its customers have already reported millions in annual savings by reducing downtime and accelerating time to market. With global AI spending surpassing 650 billion dollars in 2025, the company aims to extend those benefits across entire industries.

Experienced Leadership and Strategic Execution

Libert brings decades of leadership in AI, data platforms, and network-based business models. At Anaconda, he helped the company achieve unicorn status and raise 150 million dollars at a 1.5 billion valuation.

He has assembled a team with equally deep experience: Mike Weinert joins as Chief Revenue Officer, Tim Hall as Chief Product Officer, Mirko Deneke as CFO, Mark Herring as CMO, Rachel Haines as Chief People Officer, and Siim Viidu as Chief Engineering Officer. Collectively, they have led multiple successful technology exits and AI transformations.

Under Hall's direction, HiveMQ is accelerating innovation while simplifying implementation, helping organizations scale faster and see measurable returns on their AI investments.

Making AI Accessible

Libert's broader mission is to make AI easy for everyone to explore and apply. HiveMQ is developing user-friendly environments that let people visualize data flow, simulate AI use cases, and test predictive models in real time.

"People shouldn't have to imagine what AI can do; they should be able to try it," Libert said. "We're creating a frictionless experience that invites customers to experiment and learn."

Through new no-code dashboards and live data simulations, users will be able to connect sample data, run algorithms, and instantly see the impact on efficiency or performance. The result is an educational and strategic on-ramp for businesses ready to modernize but uncertain where to begin.

From Data to Decisions

HiveMQ's move into AI-driven intelligence is more than a product evolution; it is a redefinition of how industrial systems operate. As the company strengthens its partnerships and expands its ecosystem, it aims to become the backbone for the next era of smart, interconnected industry.

As Libert put it, "We're not just moving data anymore. We're moving decisions."