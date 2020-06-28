Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd mentioned that it has got no plans of selling a British stalled nuclear power project to China, on Sunday The statement of the group followed a report in the Sunday Times newspaper that the US President Donald Trump's administration has warned Hitachi not to sell the nuclear site locate din Anglesey, Wales, to China.

"We are not aware of any plans to sell the project to China," Hitachi mentioned. China's General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) is eager to buy the site as part of the plans of building a fleet of nuclear reactors, the report mentioned.

Hitachi Has No Plans of Selling Nuclear Power Project to China

Hitachi last year froze the three trillion yen ($28 billion) Anglesey project and booked a write-down of 300 billion yen on its British nuclear unit, as the project failed to find private investors.

Sources at the time said Hitachi had called on the British government to boost financial support for the project to appease investor anxiety, but turmoil over the UK's exit from the European Union limited the government's capacity to compile plans.

