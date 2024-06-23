In an unprecedented event, the largest gathering of yoga enthusiasts outside of India took place at the renowned Wanderers Cricket Stadium in Johannesburg. Approximately 8,000 participants, braving the cold, celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga, marking a significant moment of unity and diversity in post-apartheid South Africa.

This year's event, held on June 21st, brought together individuals from various racial, religious, and cultural backgrounds, reflecting the nation's rich diversity. The turnout matched last year's impressive gathering, underscoring the growing popularity and importance of yoga in South Africa.

High Commissioner of India to South Africa Prabhat Kumar highlighted the symbolic significance of the venue, which has hosted many major global sporting events. He expressed amazement at the high level of yoga awareness and practice in South Africa, attributing the event's success to the country's spirit as an "Active Nation."

"Yoga has become synonymous with unity in diversity and inclusivity in South Africa," he said. "It brings all of us together, creating a ground for partnerships and cooperation."

New partnerships, activities & India-SA ties

A new initiative, the Yoga Awareness Assessment, was launched at this year's event to gauge and promote yoga awareness across South Africa. The pilot survey received responses from over 2,000 individuals across all nine provinces. Notably, 77% of respondents were female, with the majority aged between 30 and 50. The assessment revealed that 67% practiced yoga out of self-motivation and 47% for spiritual reasons. An overwhelming 98% of respondents believed yoga could positively change their lifestyle.

While respondents excelled in their understanding of yoga philosophy, with an average score of 87%, practical knowledge lagged, averaging 43%. This indicates a need for enhanced education on the fundamentals and benefits of yoga to further its adoption for achieving harmony and peace on individual, community, and national levels.

The event saw extensive partnerships, with support from organizations like Discovery Vitality, Momentum Multiply, Liberty, Virgin Active, and Planet Fitness. Cultural groups and the Indian diaspora also played a crucial role in organizing the celebrations.

"International Day of Yoga is celebrated since 2015, following a United Nations General Assembly resolution co-sponsored by South Africa," the High Commissioner noted. "This consensus on yoga between the government and the people here is another point of similarity between India and South Africa."

The day's activities included yoga sessions, a Bollywood dance master class, and stands by major yoga schools offering deeper knowledge of yogic traditions. Food lovers enjoyed diverse culinary options, while younger participants explored a Vitality and Disney Pixar's Inside Out 2 stand.

As South Africa forms its first national unity government post-apartheid, the message of unity and peace through yoga resonates deeply. The event exemplifies how yoga can bridge cultural divides and foster a spirit of inclusivity, vital for the nation's ongoing journey toward unity.

The High Commissioner concluded by emphasizing the growing ties between India and South Africa, noting the continuity of leadership in both countries as a foundation for further cooperation and growth.

"Keep supporting and advocating for India, South Africa, and India-South Africa ties," he urged. "Together, we will break new grounds and achieve our visions for the future."

The event at Wanderers Stadium not only marked a historic gathering of yoga practitioners but also a step forward in promoting unity and well-being in South Africa through the practice of yoga.