Just a few days ago, Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio revealed on Instagram that she's all set to launch her new bikini line named Yantra and in a few days, the outfits hit the stores all across the US. The model now faces the wrath of a Hindu group for naming her lingerie line as Yantra, as the name represents ancient religious chants and is holy.

Nevada-based Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, who is the President of Universal Society of Hinduism, said in a statement to MEA WorldWide that Alessandra Ambrosio has acted recklessly and irresponsibly by using a sacred Hindu religious name as her bikini line and asked her to apologize for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus worldwide.

Yantra is the visual equivalent of mantra: Rajan

Rajan Zed stated that Yantra is the visual equivalent of mantra, which is a religious chant and said that it represents Goddess and the cosmos. He also added that it intersects and represents Siva and Sakti, who are considered deities.

Rajan Zed is disappointed by the fact that Alessandra's bikini line will be worn by thousands of women and the chant Yantra will touch their pelvis and buttocks, which he feels is disrespectful. "Yantra was meant to be used as part of worship in temples and home shrines and not to be used in selling bikinis for mercantile greed. It was very disrespectful to link such a sacred symbol with a product which touched pelvis and buttocks (bikini).''

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world: Rajan

He further added, "Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled.'' He went on to add that the term Yantra is ''A serious and sacred symbol or concept used for Hindu liturgy and meditation and was installed in many Hindu temples," from time immemorial.

Rajan also slammed Alessandra for "absurdly linking" Yantra bikini line to "bring enlightenment" to women. He also took offence to their tagline "Awake your goddess within". Yantra bikinis are manufactured in Brazil in collaboration with clothing brand Gal Floripa, in which Ambrosio is also a co-founder.