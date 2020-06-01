Former reality TV Star Stephanie Pratt was slammed online after her tweet "shoot the looters", made in the context on the violent George Floyd protests, created a furor on Twitter.

Following Floyd's death a week ago after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, several parts of the US have been rocked by riots, vandalism and looting.

Angry Twitterati Remind Stephanie of Her Arrest

The 34-year-old former The Hills star tweeted: "Shoot the looters – using this tragedy as their excuse to rob and burn all of our towns down." In a series of tweets, the reality star wrote: "Anyone else sobbing watching their town being burned down?"

Later, in yet another tweet, Pratt while referring to a news clip wrote: "My heart breaks for all of these businesses around LA affected. First the quarantine & now this."

Soon after her tweet reality star, Angela Babicz slammed Pratt for her offensive tweet by posting Pratt's mugshot taken after her arrest in 2006. "Oh cause I thought the thief who shoplifted more than $1,300 worth of clothing from Neiman Marcus said some..." Angela tweeted.

According to Just Jared, in May 2006, Pratt and her friend were arrested for shoplifting clothes worth $1,300 from Neiman Marcus. Pratt, who was 20 years old that time, was found to be on prescription drugs. During the search of her bag, the police also allegedly found drugs in it. Pratt was charged with second-degree theft, "promoting a dangerous drug" in the third degree, and "promoting a harmful drug" in the third and fourth degree. She was taken to the police station where after she was asked to fork out $5,000 as bail amount and given three years of probation, the outlet claimed.

Pratt Brutally Criticized for Her Hateful Tweet

The reality TV star was brutally slammed for her tweet by users of the micro-blogging site. "Why would you tweet something so stupid? Have you not learned anything from your commander and chief's tweets? You're insighting (sic) more violence," wrote one user.

"I'm disgusted. You're promoting killing people over material objects. YOU. ARE. THE. PROBLEM," wrote one.

"Pratt. Stay out of this sweetie. We all know your past of looting," tweeted another user. "We don't kill people for stealing. As a once-arrested thief, aren't you grateful for that?" added another.

"Wow how does one not get charged for possessions of "harmful drugs? And what is "harmful drugs?" When it's a black person they list the drugs down to the gram along with the maximum penalty for the charges they're facing. You're a gutter sewer trashy rat don't ever forget it," said another user.