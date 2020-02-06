Australian beauty Hildei Osland, who is known for her multi-talents is making heads turn with her latest Instagram photo. The diva in her new photo on the social media platform is seen riding a bicycle this time. The photo has taken the internet by storm as many fans liked the photo and even hailed the diva for her gorgeous looks.

The diva often sets the internet on fire with her bold, hot and sexy photos. The 32-year-old model recently posted a picture in which she went pantless, sporting just a pastel yellow hooded sweatshirt and socks which is manufactured by the clothing company Fashion Nova. The photo with her beautiful and attractive smile grabbed millions of eyeballs from around the world and racked up to 82.6K views and likes on the social media platform.

Hildei's newe photo goes viral on social media

Hildei's sultry gaze at the camera is breathtaking and fans loved the picture which had her give a sneak peek into her cosy bed. Meanwhile, in her latest photoshoot, the sexy model teases her fans to go on a ride with her. Taking to her Instagram handle, Hildei wrote, "Who's coming for a ride? ". Well, it's quite tempting for Hildei's fans not to accept her offer.

In reply to the diva's post, one of the loyal fans wrote, "I'd go for a bike ride with you anytime Hildee" ending the message with a thumbs-up emoji. Several other fans admired her beauty, hot figure, her complexion, and also posted fire and love emojis, while some even dared her to post unedited picture on the social media platform.

No matter what Hildei does to make herself look flawless, her fans love her and always admire for her talent. In one of her earlier posts, Hildei showed her fans that she can even sing and play the guitar like a superstar. Check out the video here: