Norwegian smokeshow Hilde Osland has taken the internet by storm with her latest beach photo wearing a monokini. The beautiful model has been a treat to the eyes of her fans. Hilde, who is known to be one of the most talented models in the industry, has shared a sultry photo on her official Instagram handle leaving her fans spellbound. In the picture, Hilde strikes a sexy pose in front of the camera to wow her social media followers. This isn't the first time Hilde is creating a buzz on the photo-sharing platform.

She had earlier stunned her fans with a video in which she is seen playing the guitar flawlessly and singing like a pro. The video garnered much attention from her fans from all over the world and racked up above 500K likes and views. Fans love Hilde's latest Instagram update, bagging more than 40K likes and views within an hour.

Hilde shared her latest post on Instagram with the caption: "Feeling very lucky to be in WA where we have beaches for miles and that we are still allowed to go as long as we keep a safe distance from other people. Hope you and your loved ones are safe and well. Happy Easter." While several fans flooded the comments section with messages of gratitude to the model, one of her fans instead asked Hilde's secret to her sexy toned figure. The fan asked: "Do you work out every day? You're so perfect."

Well, it's clear that no one can attain such a great posture and hot curves without shedding some sweat in the gym. However, Hilde didn't disclose the secret to having a perfect body.

Check out this video of Hilde Osland singing: