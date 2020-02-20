Aussie beauty and blond bombshell Hilde Osland knows how to grab attention on social media with her hot and sexy photos. The hot model has sent hearts racing in a new Instagram post. Hilde took to her official Instagram handle to update a sizzling hot photo in which she is seen wearing a tiny pink bikini swimsuit leaving fans spellbound on the social media platform.

The model, who is known to for her cuteness and sexy figure often posts sultry pictures to wow her Instagram fans. She has a whopping 2.8 million fans following her on the platform. Hilde is not only popular for her sexy figure but also for her talents. The diva likes to show off her singing skills on the social media platform. In one of her videos earlier, Hilde was seen playing the guitar while she sang beautifully. Her mesmerising voice took over fans on the internet and the video garnered over 480K views.

Hilde is quite famous on Instagram

Several fans admired her hidden talent and lauded her performance on Instagram. Hilde's engagement with her social media fans is quite commendable as the diva gives importance to each one of them.

Meanwhile, Hilde's latest Instagram update has racked up above 153K views and likes on the social media platform. The Norwegian born diva's breathtaking snap has received over 2000 comments from fans. Admiring her gorgeousness, one of Hilde's loyal fans wrote, "You are absolutely gorgeous girl! I mean my goodness I'm not a lesbian but good lord u make a girl think on it. Lol. Stunning!"

Well, this is not the first time, the diva loves to flaunt her assets and curves one a while to wow her social media fans. Hilde has grabbed the attention of millions all over the world with her beauty and grace and the diva needs no introduction when it comes to her worldwide popularity.