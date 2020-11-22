Actress Hilary Duff, who is pregnant with her third child, says she was exposed to coronavirus. The actress shared on her Instagram Stories on Saturday that she has been quarantining. "Exposed to covid Quarantine day 2 Fml," Duff wrote along with her selfie, reports people.com.

Duff has been filming the seventh season of her TV series "Younger" in New York. Most recently, the 33-year-old was photographed on set with co-star Sutton Foster in Manhattan this week. The cast had shared on their social media accounts that they began filming in October.

The drama also features Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Miriam Shor, Debi Mazar, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis. Duff and her husband Matthew Koma welcomed daughter Banks Violet in 2018. She is also mother to 8-year-old son Luca Cruz whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Grateful to Hubby

In July, Hilary Duff said she was grateful for her husband Matthew Koma, for helping her out around the house amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Duff praised her husband while talking to E! News.

"We are doing great, and he's the best. He is so sweet. So, he has his own studio and he goes to work Monday through Friday. He's been really busy right now, obviously, because he can do everything alone," she said.

"But I'm home all day. So, we came up with this routine where he lets me sleep in, and he does the first three hours with the kids in the morning because he knows, once they see me, they only want me. Literally, none of my friends say that they have the same thing going on in their household. So, I'm really grateful he's super involved. So, it's been great," she added.