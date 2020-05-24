Actress Hilary Duff recently found herself trending on Twitter. Many on the social media platform accused Duff of partaking in sex trafficking after she shared an Instagram story of her kids' photos.

The 32-year-old star recently shared a video on stories, which has now been deleted. In the clip, she showed a picture of her son Luca Cruz (8), laying down nude. However, she covered up his body parts in her video.

"Someone pointed out on Instagram that I did a nude of him, which I did, so we covered that up with sticker," she said in her clip, which was captured by a Twitter user.

Shutting Down Trolls

Since becoming a trending topic, the "Younger" star responded to the accusations and shut down the online trolls on Twitter, reports eonline.com.

"Everyone bored af right now I know...but this is actually disgusting.....," she began her tweet on Saturday morning. "Whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby."

Her representative issued a statement to E! News over the false and defamatory allegations made against the actress on Twitter.

"Let me say this in the strongest terms, this is all a fabricated disgusting internet lie, created and perpetuated by trolls and idiots. Hilary's own post this morning is all that needs to be said on the matter," the statement read.

Proud Mother of Two

"Everyone who knows Hilary is fully aware what an amazing mom she is and that requires no further comment. If only people with this much time on their hands used their energy to solve real problems in the world."

She is a proud mom to her son (whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie) and one-year-old daughter, Banks Violet (whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma).