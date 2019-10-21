It's not an easy life if you're a child of showbiz. And for Hilary Duff, that is definitely the case. The 32-year-old actress has been a fixture on TV ever since her days of Casper Meets Wendy, leading up to her role of the fan-favourite Lizzie McGuire.

Even though there was an upside to her work, the pressures of being an actress at such a young age meant that Duff had to let go of school, relying on the skills and training of a private tutor.

And on Saturday, the mother-of-two took to her Instagram account to talk about how it was getting more and more difficult for her to help son Luca with his second-grade homework. The actress spoke about leaving "real" school in third grade and having a home tutor, which was making homework help harder than expected.

The 32-year-old wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which showed her making a sad face as her son Luca slogged on at his homework, "This guy with his spirit and kindness. Homework is already no joke in 2nd grade."

The actress went on, "I stopped going to "real" school in 3rd grade so I'm actually doomed... I am left scratching my head all the time looking at his homework and I'm terrified for next year!" She then added, "Although Singapore math is the s***....also learned a lot about tick birds this week. #rhinosbegrateful"

Duff received her first big break when she was cast as the titular witch in Casper Meets Wendy in 1998, a time when she was merely a child of ten years. From there, things began looking up for the child star, she soon went to lead her own Disney Channel show Lizzie McGuire, which ran from 2001 to 2004.

Fans of the Disney show can't wait to see their favourite childhood TV character come back on the screen. Earlier this year it was announced that Duff would be revisiting the role for the upcoming Disney+ revival.

Duff, on hearing the news, said: "I have said this before, but for me coming back when she's 30 and she's not in a marriage and she's not having a baby and she's not doing all the things that I have already done in my life, that story is really exciting for me."