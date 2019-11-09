The Supreme Court of India delivered a unanimous verdict in the long-drawn Ayodhya dispute on Saturday, November 9. The five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi seals finally the festering tussle between Hindus and Muslims that strained the socio-political fabric of India for decades.

Here are the highlights of the verdict.

-- The disputed land is awarded to the Hindu deity

-- Hindus will get disputed land subject to conditions

-- Muslims will be given alternative land to build the masjid

-- Centre will make a scheme in three months to set up a board of trustees for construction of temple

-- Central government to form trust that will decide about the inner court yard of the structure

-- The Sunni Waqf board to get 5 acres of suitable land

-- No side has been able to conclusively prove their land rights

-- Archaeological evidence supports an underlying structure of Hindu origin

-- Babri Masjid was not constructed on vacant land but on a Hindu structure

-- Archaeological evidence cannot be brushed aside as conjecture and hypothesis

-- The masjid, which was demolished in 1992, was built by the Generals of Babar, the Supreme Court says.

-- Mere existence of a structure beneath the mosque cannot lead to a title today even if the SC finds that it was a Hindu temple

-- The disputed land was the government land in the revenue records

-- Allahabad High Court was wrong to divide the disputed land for three parties