A new study conducted by a team of researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder, the Colorado School of Public Health and the University of Pennsylvania has found that higher carbon dioxide levels in the earth's atmosphere could adversely affect the cognitive abilities of students. The study team presented their findings at this year's American Geophysical meeting.

Increased carbon dioxide levels resulting in muddled thinking

Increased emission of carbon dioxide is heating up the earth's atmosphere, and several prior research had suggested that higher than normal levels of CO2 could result in cognitive problems. In this new study, researchers tried to look at the problems created by increased carbon dioxide emissions in the earth's atmosphere, and its negative impact on children in classrooms.

Previous researchers had claimed that pollution inside classrooms will lead to cognitive problems and it can be combated by opening the windows to let in some fresh air. But things will get worse if the fresh air outside the window contains high levels of carbon dioxide. In these cases, the cognitive abilities of students will be impaired considerably by around 50 percent.

Researchers revealed that this is the first study that looked at the impact on people who breath higher levels of carbon dioxide on a regular basis and they added that the only way to combat this issue is by ending carbon dioxide emissions.

Climate change affecting animals too

A few days back, another study report had revealed that nocturnal birds in the United States were migrating to and from their breeding grounds earlier this year. Researchers who took part in the study report revealed that climate change has altered the harmonious migration among birds, and this phenomenon could drastically affect the ecosystem.

Global warming is also damaging glaciers on the planet. A recent study report conducted by 96 polar scientists had suggested that the Greenland ice sheet in Antarctica is melting seven times faster than it did in the 1990s.