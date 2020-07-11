The cannabis industry is one of the largest growing sectors in the U.S. It currently employs over 300,000 workers and is expected to generate annual revenue of over $35 Billion by 2020. To put that in perspective, the NFL's annual revenue is $10 billion. According to Grand View Research, the legal marijuana market size is expected to reach $66.3 billion by 2025, which means that the demand is projected to grow at an exponential rate. The center stage is going to be taken by THC and CBD infused products such as edibles, drinks, and topical.

More prominent players such as Coca-Cola and Constellation Brands have entered or are trying to enter the legal cannabis market. Their arrival will make the market more competitive for small businesses. So, small companies need to opt-out for smarter and practical solutions to stay ahead in the game.

Growpacker is a company that offers such solutions, from product development to sales and marketing. They help companies and individuals to enter the legal cannabis market while upholding stringent quality control standards. Growpacker's modern approach to manufacturing allows them to deliver premium quality products. By automating their business processes, Growpacker has managed to maintain consistency and maximize the shelf life of the products they develop.

What is Required

Automated business processes are becoming the market standard. They help companies to streamline their operations and meet the customers' needs. Companies can maximize their profits and maintain the quality of their products by incorporating automation in their business processes.

How Automation is helping the Cannabis Industry

The cannabis plant is ultra-sensitive and requires undivided attention. Many factors have to be taken into account, such as lighting, temperature, humidity, water levels/ schedules, nutrition, etc. The cultivation has to be error-free to ensure a potent harvest.

Product Development and Manufacturing

THC and CBD infused products have taken the cannabis market by storm. New products are coming to the market every day, so it is crucial for cannabis developers to understand and anticipate customers' requirements for these products. THC and CBD infused edibles, beverages, topical, etc. are among the most selling cannabis products.

Growpacker meets the customers' and companies' requirements by providing quality products. Lab testing and state-of-the-art infusion technology have made it possible for them to meet market needs.

Packaging

The packaging is crucial for selling cannabis products. Cannabis producers have to follow several regulatory laws and maintain the quality of the packaging. Manual packaging cannot provide the same accuracy level that automated packaging machines offer. Companies use these automated machines to sort their products according to their weight and size accurately.

Growpacker offers several packaging solutions for both THC and CBD products to its clients while meeting state regulations. The packaging includes tubes, airless pump bottles, glass, and plastic jars, spray bottles, pump bottles, dropper bottles, aluminum cans, heat-set PET, glass bottles, CRC boxes/tins/pouches, etc.

Distribution

Distribution of cannabis products can be tricky, especially if you're entering the cannabis market and are not familiar with the state regulations. Cannabis producers have forged business relationships with dispensaries and made those relationships stronger by using various IoTs for their day-to-day operations.

With Growpacker, dispensaries can register themselves online, place an order, upsell, track sales and inventory in real-time, and save crucial time with dimensional-weight based distribution.

Conclusion

The cannabis market is growing at an unprecedented rate; companies have started incorporating IoTs to maximize their profits, cut the manufacturing costs, and reduce the room for error. Companies like Growpacker have seen the potential of combining automated solutions with manual processing, and such companies will become key players in the growth of the cannabis industry.

