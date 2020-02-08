The principal of Camas High School in Washington, Liza Sejkora, has been sent on leave following her post on Facebook soon after the death of basketball star Kobe Bryant. On the day of Bryant's death on January 26, in her Facebook account she had posted, "Not gonna lie. Seems to me that Karma caught up with a rapist today,"

After she was criticized for her post, she deleted it from the social media platform. However, the news had spread and Sekjora sent a letter to the families in the school district. She apologized for what she called a tasteless post. She described that the reason for such a post was her personal experience.

Sejkora apologised for the post

"I made a comment on my private social media which was a personal, visceral reaction. I want to apologize for suggesting that a person's death is deserved. It was inappropriate and tasteless," she wrote in the letter.

She further said that she understands that (though she posted it on her private page), private does not always mean private. She also said, "I've learned an important lesson and I hope that I can earn your trust back." She has been receiving online threats owing to her post, as per reports. After Sejkora's post became an issue of debate, she spoke to CNN and said that she had not thought before posting it and that she was terribly regretful of her action.

Bryant was accused of sexually abusing a 19-year-old

Kobe Bryant was accused of sexually abusing a 19-year-old girl working at a hotel in Colorado. A case in this regard was booked in 2003 but the case had to be dropped as the girl refused to testify against Bryant. Then later, the girl filed a civil lawsuit. This case was settled out of the court in March 2005.

Speaking on the same, Bryant had said that it was consensual sex between him and the girl. Later, he had told that maybe the girl did not consider it as consensual and apologized to her. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26.