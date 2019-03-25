A new study conducted by a team of European researchers has found that regular marijuana users are more prone to develop psychosis. The research also suggested that the chances of developing psychosis are higher among people who use high potency marijuana.

During the study, researchers analyzed information from more than 1,200 people without psychosis living in 10 European cities and one Brazilian city. Later, the research team compared these 1200 participants with 900 people living in the same cities who recently developed psychosis.

The study report which was published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry revealed that people who used marijuana are three times more likely to develop psychosis when compared to non-users.

It should be also noted that people who used high-potency marijuana are five times more likely to develop psychosis than people who reported never using the drug.

"As the legal status of cannabis changes in many countries and states, and as we consider the medicinal properties of some types of cannabis, it is of vital public health importance that we also consider the potential adverse effects that are associated with daily cannabis use, especially high-potency varieties," said Marta Di Forti, lead author of the study, and a researcher at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology, & Neuroscience at King's College London in a recent statement, Live Science reports.

Even though the study found a connection between marijuana use and the development of psychosis, researchers could not prove that marijuana was the sole reason behind the trigger of this psychiatric disorder.

