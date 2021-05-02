High on demand, 'Dj D-Rain' is the perfect mood-setter amongst the party goers

Opening up for a big gig is a great opportunity to hone your skills and showcase your style, but there's an art to getting it right. The warm-up is a vital part of any club night. That DJ set before the headliner takes to the decks sets the tone for the night ahead. It can also be a chance for opening DJs to showcase their musical personalities.

While we are talking about it, one name that instantly popped our minds was Dj D-Rain. A popular Dj from Pune whose career graph has only seen an upward trend ever since the beginning.

D-Rain is popular amongst the party crowd in Pune and various other cities owing to his infectious energy and ability to woo the crowd with his music skills. Being one of the youngest and finest turntablists in India, D-Rain has performed live in various clubs, events, and other prominent events like Goa Sunburn, Asia's largest music festival, Sunburn Holi at Pune with one of the best international DJ, Vini Vici, also have opened sets for Guru Randhawa, Nucleya and Gurbax concert over the years. D-Rain recently produced an OG hybrid trap called Trippin whose melodious, bass-heavy production, filled with elements that will take anyone on a musical journey.

He is a professional and multi-genre DJ whose grooving skills and beats can make anyone dance on the dance floor. He has been DJing for more than three years and believes in connecting with the crowd while performing that has led him to become a favourite amongst the party goers. Ever since the government has issued lockdown relaxations, D-Rain has been running a hectic schedule that includes back to back shows in various cities.