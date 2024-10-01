Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah 'Suffocated in Agony' from Toxic Gases Inside His Hidden Bunker as His Body Was Found Intact

An Israeli news outlet has reported that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah might have "suffocated" due to toxic gases inside his hidden bunker after it was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike. According to Israel's Channel 12, officials found Nasrallah's body intact and without any visible injuries when they pulled him from the bunker on Sunday.

The report suggests that Nasrallah may have been trapped under debris after 80 tons of bunker-busting bombs were dropped on his fortified shelter on Friday by the Israeli Defense Force. The collapse allegedly led to his death by suffocation, with the room filling with smoke and fumes from the explosions, causing him to die in "agony."

Body Extracted Intact after Bombing

Medical and security personnel who retrieved Nasrallah's body from the bunker in southern Beirut told Reuters that he was likely killed by blunt force trauma resulting from the explosions.

Hezbollah officials have remained silent about the specifics of Nasrallah's death, with his body being taken to a nearby hospital in the capital.

The Hezbollah chief was killed on Friday during a bombing campaign in Lebanon after Israeli intelligence located Nasrallah at an underground command center where he was scheduled to meet with his top officials.

However, he was killed minutes before that, with Israel claiming responsibility. Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani took to social media platform X to announce, "Hassan Nasrallah is dead."

The strikes on Hezbollah headquarters came in response to heavy rocket fire launched by the terrorist organization into northern Israel.

Israel Bombards Lebanon

Several residential buildings were flattened as Israeli jets bombarded Hezbollah's positions in southern Beirut overnight. According to a statement from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Nasrallah "will no longer be able to terrorize the world."

Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi added, "Anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel – we will know how to reach them."

The strikes were part of a broader retaliation just hours after Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing rockets into northern Israel.

One of the targeted sites included the kibbutz Kabri, which was hit by Fadi-1 rockets. Hezbollah justified the attack as a defense against what they called Israeli "barbaric" aggression.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in New York for his United Nations speech when he green-lit the plan to use bunker-buster bombs to eliminate Nasrallah.

Hezbollah's interim leader, Naim Kassem, has pledged revenge for Nasrallah's killing and the continued attacks on southern Lebanon.