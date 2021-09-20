'He's Still Sleeping': Elon Musk Mocks Biden after He Ignores Success of Historic SpaceX Mission

Elon Musk mocked President Joe Biden for not commenting or acknowledging after SpaceX successfully completed the historic private first flight, a mission that was entirely comprised civilians. Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, mocked Biden by tweeting that the President was "still sleeping" and is yet to realize the achievements of the flight's crew.

Musk mocking Biden didn't surprise too many given that SpaceX's historic flight is being helmed by many as a major success. Moreover, the sarcasm recalls when former President Donald Trump called the current president 'Sleepy Joe' ('Sleeping Joe', in Spanish). However, SpaceX's Inspiration 4 mission has been congratulated by people from across the world.

Musk Does with Panache

Musk may not have mocked Biden as he didn't care much if the President congratulated him. However, he decided to do so after one of his 60 million followers on Twitter asked him: "The US president has refused to even recognize the four new American astronauts who helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for [el hospital oncolÃ³gico infantil] St. Jude. What's your theory on why that is?"

Musk didn't take long to hit back at Biden and replied: "He's still sleeping."

One major goal of the Inspiration4 mission was to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The Inspiration4 mission raised $160.2 million as of Saturday, with Musk personally pledging $50 million, taking the amount to over $210 million now.

However, the White House didn't have a comment for SpaceX, the Americans on-board making history, or even for Elon Musk. NASA officials popped some champagne for Musk and SpaceX and its historic Inspiration4 mission.

Big Achievement

Inspiration4's successful completion of the mission is being seen by many as a major success. The journey began last Wednesday with the launch of the Falcon 9 booster rocket from the Kennedy Space Center, in the United states. The Crew Dragon spacecraft orbited the Earth for three days at a height of approximately 585 kilometers before landing on Saturday off the coast of Florida.

The mission also marked the first private SpaceX spaceflight, with a non-professional crew. Besides, the mission involved the first Black woman to serve as pilot on a spacecraft, also making her the youngest American to become an astronaut. Also, she became the first person to fly in space with prosthesis.

However, the White House decided to completely ignore the feat. Although Musk recently said that he "would prefer to stay out of politics," his Tweet on Sunday indicated a willingness to needle the Democratic president and repeat a right-wing taunt about Biden.

Trump during his campaign would often take a dig at Biden by calling him "Sleeping Joe" and Musk's comment was almost on similar lines.