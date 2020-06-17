A new book on First Lady Melania Trump, which hit the stands this week, has revealed how she retorted to friends who made fun of Donald Trump's manhood. The incident happened years ago when the friends teased that Trump must have a small penis because he has small hands. "Don't say this - he's a real man", Melania retorted, the book says.

The explosive details are part of the new book, 'The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump', by Washington Post journalist Mary Jordan.

The book has several other salacious tales, such as how she dealt with sexual assault allegations against her husband, his infidelity with former porn star Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal and her relationship with step-daughter Ivanka Trump.

'This is the way real men live'

In the 1990s when Melania was dating Trump, she talked about him with her then-roommate Matthew Atanian, a retired fashion photographer. He recalled that when he and Edit Molner, the girlfriend of model scout Paolo Zampolli, teased her about Trump's penis she retorted that "he is a real man".

She also raved over Trump's gilded apartment in the Trump Tower and exclaimed that it was so beautiful and that "this is the way real men live", DailyMail reported. Trump's manhood was part of a Republican debate in 2016 as well. Responding to Marco Rubio's comments on the size of his hands, Trump replied that "he referred to my hands -- 'if they're small, something else must be small. I guarantee you there's no problem".

Dealing with Trump's Infidelities

The book also delves into how she dealt with Trump's infidelity with Daniels and McDougal, right after their son Barron was born. According to the book, she was so distraught that she checked into a hotel to get away from Trump.

The book details how the couple lives, which the author calls 'parallel lives that barely intersect'. They sleep in separate bedrooms, the book says. While Trump likes darker walls and rugs, Melania likes lighter colors. Melania's room is filled with pictures of her and Barron, Trump's room has pictures of him with celebrities and high-profile functionaries.

When Trump Insulted her Father

Also, they never eat together. According to a former housekeeper, while they 'spend time in the same place they don't interact'. Melania's parents Viktor and Amalija have always stayed by her side. The book gives details of a heated exchange between Trump and Viktor. It says that Trump has a pile of clothes that he doesn't wear, so Viktor ends up wearing some of them. However, Trump flipped out and 'blew up' at him when he wore one of his MAGA hats. He told him to take it off and leave, which left his father-in-law embarrassed.

Jordon also describes how Trump used to parade Melania in front of men. Michael Streck, the then-US correspondent for the German magazine Stern, recalls one such incident when Trump called Melania -- who was wearing a very tight mini dress -- and exclaimed "Isn't she stunning?" He then asked his wife to turn around so that Streck could see her back. He called the interaction "awkward and weird", which reminded him of how a farmer shows off his best cow at a cattle show.

The Princess and The Portrait

Detailing her relationship with her step-daughter Ivanka, Jordon writes that tensions between them were such that both referred to each other as "The Princess" and "The Portrait", respectively.

Other than such flared up moments, the book also describes how Melania tutored Trump to look good in pictures. It includes Melania's rare interview with Jordan, in which she said that they "have great chemistry" and that Trump is "very kind and has a great heart". The book describes that Melania never curbed Trump's political aspirations and even supported them.

Stephanie Grisham, the First Lady's chief of staff, has already dismissed the book. She said that it is filled with "false information and sources" and is suitable for the "fiction genre". The book was published on June 16.