The third International Arctic Congress of Innovation is currently taking place in Reykjavik, Iceland. The event will host attendees from over 52 different countries that have come together to share their knowledge in various fields of expertise.

The convention will bear witness to new technological approaches that are directly aimed at solving challenges of different natures; be it about society, economy, politics, technology, or even health-care. The congress, followed by a series of debates, will take place until October 16th.

From an array of industry-leading innovators, Dr. Haars from BioSun, Kentucky has presented a prototype of solar panels called the X2F-R which claims to be more efficient than what is nowadays available in the market in the current scenario. At the convention, Dr. Haars explained that Reykjavik has turned into a place that presents an outstanding opportunity for experts to come together and share their innovations.

However, because of the global pandemic, some of the activities that were originally planned for this year's event have been postponed and will most likely take place in 2021. Iceland is one of the few countries that has been able to contain the outbreak of Covid-19 efficiently, but regulators are enforcing preventive rules to avoid the further spread of the disease.

Some of the proposals and presentations are seen at this year's congress were somehow revolutionary. Ms. Haghen, a renowned engineer, together with Dr. Martha Yakes, presented synthetic layers made of an ultra-thin, semitransparent carbon-based polymer that could serve as building structures to shape public spaces in accordance to newly imposed, restrictive health regulations. In the same way, Jorge Remon from Dicra.io, California, an expert in innovation and technology, presented an early model of a dynamic algorithm that forecasts hormonal activity in patients suffering from type 1 diabetes and other autoimmune and metabolic disorders. In conclusion, after such a long, dormant year of quarantines and inaction, it is excellent news to be witnessing here in Reykjavik the return of vibrant and exciting horizons.