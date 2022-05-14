Here's Why Parag Agrawal Fired Top Twitter Executives Kayvon Beykpour and Bruce Falck

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has fired two top executives of the company. Head of consumer product Kayvon Beykpour and general manager for revenue Bruce Falck were fired after Elon Musk secured the deal to purchase the micro-blogging site.

On Thursday, Beykpour revealed that Agrawal had asked him to leave the company.

He said that the truth is that this isn't how and "when I imagined leaving Twitter, and this wasn't my decision. Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction," according to the Daily Mail.

Jay Sullivan Will Take Over Beykpour and Falck's Positions

Beykapour, a Standford graduate, was fired when he was on paternity leave. Although, he has hoped that the company's best days are ahead.

He had joined the company in 2015. The former executive has also appreciated his team for their new products and safety control for Twitter.

Beykapour, an Iranian-American, also claimed that his team was successful in changing the perception around Twitter's pace of innovation and proud that "we shifted the culture internally to make bigger bets, move faster, and eliminate sacred cows."

It was also revealed in a leaked memo that Twitter needed the right leaders at the right time. Jay Sullivan is now all set to take over Beykpour and Falck's position.

Why Did Parag Fire Two Executives?

Agrawal has also frozen all hiring at Twitter as he claimed that the company is going through a big transition.

He had praised Sullivan and underlined that currently, Twitter needs his product vision, and ability to inspire, move quickly and drive changes.

'In order to responsibly manage the organization as we sharpen our roadmaps and our work, we need to continue to be intentional about our teams, hiring, and costs,' he wrote.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has put the $44 billion deal on hold due to fake Twitter accounts. The microblogging site has maintained that nearly 5% of its users could be fake. But some estimations have claimed that these percentages could be much higher than anticipated.