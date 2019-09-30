Demi Moore released a memoir Inside Out which has scandalacious and shocking relevations of her ex husband Ashton Kutcher. The book details their dark secrets including threesomes, extra-marital affairs, violent physical abuse, drugs, alcohol and many more.

Ashton Kutcher's wife Mila Kunis is not happy that Demi Moore is dragging her husband's name down the drain and showed her displeasure for bringing up his past in such a public way for everyone to see. Mila stated that her husband is not the same person he was a decade ago and is now a gentleman who deeply cares about his family.

Hollywoodlife reported a source saying that Mila Kunis has nothing to do with Demi Moore's memoir and wants the controversy to go away. ''Mila doesn't want to talk about what is in the book and anything else that might be revealed. She doesn't want Family Guy to bring it up in any jokes, she wants to wash herself clean from anything Demi."

The source revealed that Mila finds her wedding with Ashton sacred and doesn't want his past or any other gossips for that matter to ruin their relationship. She wants to steer clear from all the negativity that's coming their way and wants to be a loving and caring wife to Ashton.

Mila would never read the book nor allow anyone else close to her to grab a copy. "It's something sacred and special for her, so for Demi to spill all these details is really frustrating for Mila. She wants to steer clear from it all and can't wait for it to go away," said the source.

Also, several sceptics have called out Demi Moore's memoir as coming from a jealous ex wife who is hell bent on tarnishing Ashton Kutcher's name out of pure hatred and seeking for vengence. However, Demi defended her book by saying that she's just stating the truth and hasn't made up any story which didn't occur between them.

The 56-year-old actress just wants the truth to ''be seen'' and also stated that she took Ashton's prior permission before publishing the book. However, Ashton has not confirmed about that, yet.