Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber's relationship has been in the news for quite some time now. The two have been spotted on multiple dates around the city. Just recently, the lovebirds were pictured sharing a passionate kiss while attending a Charlotte Lawrence concert at New York's Webster Hall. However, if new reports are to be believed, there seems to be trouble in paradise for Kaia and Pete.

On Saturday, Cindy Crawford and Kaia arrived at Los Angeles International Airport after spending the past few days in New York City. The two were spotted shortly after Gerber's 26-year-old boyfriend Davidson made some fans concerned on the weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live when he seemingly implied that he may visit a rehab center during winter break. "I'm going on 'vacation' but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces," Davidson said. "And it costs $100,000 but I still have roommates."

Trouble in paradise for Kaia and Pete

Earlier, Kaia's parents Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford were seen having a "tense" conversation while anxiously waiting outside her N.Y.C. apartment building in a video obtained by Page Six. Davidson left the building before both parents re-entered. The issue between the young couple is not yet clear, but the source reveals that Cindy and Rande are guiding and helping her out.

A source told E! Online: "Cindy and Rande wanted to be there for Kaia and supportive of her. They are very involved and loving parents and they would do anything for her," the source explains. "They stepped in to try and guide her and to help Pete through a difficult time." The insider adds: "They tried to intervene and offer what they could. It's been upsetting for Kaia and for them to see their daughter dealing with something so serious."

Dating rumours started off in October

The couple first sparked romance rumours in October, after Pete ended his brief relationship with Margaret Qualley, the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell. In November, Gerber was spotted wearing a "P" necklace around her neck. For the uninitiated, Davidson was previously engaged to Ariana Grande. However, the comedian and the singer split a few months later.