American actress Sharon Stone took to her Twitter account on December 30, to share her experience on a dating platform. Sharon had recently opened an account on the popular dating application Bumble. However, she was blocked by the platform.

According to reports, the actress took to her official Twitter account to share her ordeal and asked the dating site not to shut her out. Sharon, through her official Twitter handle, wrote a message which read: "I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary?"

Sharon, 61, seems to be looking out for a meaningful relationship. However, it seems it's hard to really find a match even on dating sites nowadays.

The Basic Instinct actor who tried to find her soulmate on the dating platform felt excluded and wrote: "Don't shut me out of the hive" followed by a bee emoticon. Sharon even shared the screenshot of the blocked page on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Bumble's Editorial Director Clare O' Connor took to her Twitter account to respond to Sharon's tweet and inform that her account has been reinstated. Connor wrote: "AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won't happen again. You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey.".

While Bumble has been a platform for all single yet ready to mingle people, it also has some drawbacks for older people, which the platform really needs to figure out. Sharon Stone has received the Golden Globe Award and has also received nominations for the Academy Awards.