Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond signed a contract of three seasons of The Grand Tour back in 2015. When the third season was supposed to end everyone was wondering will they be returning with the fourth season or not?

Well, fans should not have to worry about it as the fourth season was planning and it was renewed even before the three sequels series had ended. Now the show will be making some major format changes for the fourth season with the studio tent a thing of the past.

As of now, no date has finalized for the new episodes in the season 4 but if looks at the pattern the show had followed in the past, we can easily guess it. The first season of the show came in November 2016, whether the second season came in December 2017. The third season took a time of two years and came in January 2019.

If you see the pattern, the show is moving month to month with its every season and when the third season came in January 2019 so, it's not possible the show comes with its fourth season 2019. Now we can expect that the fourth season may come in early 2020 or 2021. Now, expectations are that the fourth season will come in February 2020.

However, the makers have not dropped the trailer yet and it is still in the process. One of the leading hosts of the show, Jeremy Clarkson told the audience in the finale of the third season that he had been working on the fourth season for some time.

Reportedly, Jeremy alongside, presenters Richard Hammond and James May have started shooting for the fourth season in June. Clarkson in an interview to The Sun confirmed that the locations for season four will have Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

The show is quite popular in between the car shows and travelling shows. The last three seasons have been a hit on Amazon Prime and now all focus on its fourth season.