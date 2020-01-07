Camera maker Nikon woos at the CES 2020 by unveiling its much-awaited flagship DSLR camera D780. The successor of D750 boasts a full-frame camera sensor inside a rugged body. By feature, the D780 retains much of the innovations of its predecessor D750. It has added a few necessary features for making it worth the price.

The D750 retains the 51-point autofocus in the viewfinder from its older sibling Z6. At the same time, in live focus mode, the camera offers a 273-point sensor phase-detect autofocus system for better control on the image subject. It also offers a burst mode shooting at 7 Frame-per-Second with AF/AE tracking and a 12FPS silent mode in live view.

Nikon D780 can shoot 4K videos at 30FPS

The Nikon flagship has come with a drastic improvement in the video shooting category. The all-new Nikon D780 can shoot 4K videos at 30FPS. The mode is capable of utilizing the entire area of the camera sensor. Besides, it can shoot Full HD videos at 120FPS in super Slo-Mo videography.

The Nikon D780 would be available around the world with a hefty price tag of $2893 for the body only, and $3446 with the AF-S 24-120mm f/4G ED VR kit lens. The camera is a good buy for those looking for a full-frame DSLR camera utilizing the live-view advantage of mirrorless cameras.

Nikon P950 with 83X Zoom

At CES 2020 today, Nikon has also launched a new prosumer camera eyeing the people looking for a camera with flexibilities of a DSLR but without the hassles of changing lenses. The Nikon P950 comes at a less price tag in comparison to its last prosumer P100 which offers a whopping 125x optical zoom.

The Nikon P950 flaunts a 16MP ½.3-inch sensor which is capable of shooting images with up to 83X optical zoom with a maximum F-stop count of 2.8. The camera is also capable of shooting images in RAW format and can record 4K videos at 30FPS frame rate. For meeting the professional-like video recording feature, the P950 comes with an accessory shoe and a mic jack for plugging external microphone.

The P950 houses a 24-200mm lens and an OLED electronic viewfinder with 2.36 million dot resolution. Nikon would roll out the P950 in the market in the second half of 2020 at a price tag of $1051 roughly.