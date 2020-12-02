A video of South African singer-writer Mlindo struggling to stand on his feet had spread like a wildfire on social media recently. Netizens had slammed him assuming that he was drunk which made him struggle to perform on stage. Later, he had apologised on his Twitter account over his behaviour after the clip went viral.

On his Twitter account, Mlindo wrote, "I would like to sincerely apologise to my supporters and everyone for everything that took place in this past weekend ... I will not get into details but I take full responsibility of my actions, and I will not blame it on anyone but myself. I will be better and act better next time. [sic]"

His statement did not help the cause as many felt that he apologised for his bad conduct on stage. Now, he has given further clarification where he has revealed about suffering from a knee injury, while denying the reports of being drunk.

The 25-year old has told SowetanLive that he has been having issues with his knee for a long time. According to him, he had suffered an injury during a karate class in his primary school days.

The Amablesser singer claims that the stage was wet and he lost balance when someone pulled him into the crowd. Mlindo admits that he required the help of the bodyguard to get back to his feet. "After seeing the videos I can see why people thought I was drunk but I was not. I had been performing well until then," he is quoted as saying by the website.

Matshepo Seloi has further clarified that they would not have let him perform if he was in an inebriated situation.

He is still recovering from the injury and will be meeting a doctor on Wednesday, 2 December.

