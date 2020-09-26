When it comes to beauty, makeup artists are the ones responsible for giving the best look to their clients. After all, they work in giving the desired results and offer a perfect opportunity to make a client feel like a celebrity. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Instagram and makeup artists go hand in hand. In the last few years, many makeup creators and beauty bloggers have built a solid fanbase on the internet because of their unique makeup skills, and the clients and brands they have worked with. Sadaf Torabi is a top name among the makeup artists and she has wooed everyone with her incredibly awesome makeup tips. The Iranian makeup artist who has done a specialized course from Dubai started her career in 2015 and has built a clientele of reputed celebrities and brands.

She took Instagram by storm and her Instagram family comprises 1.4 million followers and counting. Moreover, the beauty blogger is busy building her YouTube channel. Through her endless struggles and perseverance, Sadaf has changed the scenario of makeup and beauty in Iran. When asked how she influences people's lives, she said, "It is very simple. Choose the right products and offer the right services to your clients by not only making their faces but even their life extremely beautiful. Making people's lives better, I believe that I am doing extremely well in my profession."

Calling Iluvsarahii as her biggest inspiration, Sadaf's work as a makeup artist is a reflection of her idol. Widely recognized by the name Shellbeauty, the makeup creator has a great connection with her audience. Besides sharing beauty tips, she constantly puts in a lot of makeup tutorial videos for the audience to learn makeup. Having worked with many Iranian, French, American, and other global brands, Sadaf's noteworthy collaborations are with Inglot, Sigma, and Huda Beauty. The beauty blogger believes that applying makeup is not hiding the real beauty but it is an extension to the real beauty.

Her timely tips and beauty hacks have helped most of her followers in getting different looks of their choice. When asked about her future plans, Sadaf said, "I want girls and the women of all age groups to learn beauty and skincare tips. I am hopeful that through my work, I can transform their look and give them a look they always dreamt of." Moreover, she further stated that she wants to remain independent and inspire other women to actively work towards the betterment of society. Being an active social media user, Sadaf Torabi often interacts with her audience on Instagram and brings in novelty in her work to stay unique from other makeup creators.